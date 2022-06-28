On this day: WW 1 officially ended, first-ever dog show was held, Mexico legalised weed

1776 | The final draft of United States’ Declaration of Independence was submitted to Continental Congress The final draft of United States’ Declaration of Independence was submitted to Continental Congress

1820 | Tomato was proved to be a non-poisonous vegetable by Colonel Robert Gibbon, who ate a tomato on the steps of a courthouse in Salem, New Jersey.

1846 | Musical instrument saxophone was patented by Antoine-Joseph 'Adolfe' Sax

1859 | World's first-ever dog show was held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England

1894 | The US Congress declared the first Monday of September as the Labour Day. Since then it was established as a holiday for US federal employees

1919 | The Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the World War I. It established the League of Nations.

1926 | Mercedes Benz was formed after the world's oldest automobile manufacturers DMG and Benz & Cie merged.

1950 | In the early days of the Korean war, the North Korean forces captured Seoul.

1956 | The first ever atomic reactor, built for private research, operates in Chicago, Illinois.

1982 | On this day in 1982, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, named their baby, William.

1996 | In 1996, on this day the constitution of Ukraine was signed into law.

1997 | Mike Tyson was disqualified after he twice bit Evander Holyfield's ear in a match for world heavyweight title. He also temporarily lost his boxing licence due to the incident.

2003 | The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, released at Disneyland. Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom played the lead roles in the movie.

2004 |

The 17th NATO summit started in Istanbul.

2009 | Professor Stephen Hawking hosted 'party for time travellers' at the University of Cambridge to prove time travel is not possible. However, the invites were not sent until after the party, as a part of the experiment so that only those who could travel back in time would have been able to attend.

2011 | Christine Lagarde became the first woman to be elected as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

2017 | Marvel movie, Spider-man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, and Robert Downey Jr premiered in Los Angeles.

2020 | The 50th anniversary of the Gay Pride march, which was held in New York City, US, on June 28, 1970.