On This Day: Germany invaded Poland triggering World War II, Indian Standard Time was adopted

By CNBCTV18.com

German troops led by Adolf Hitler invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, triggering Second World War. In response to the German aggression, Great Britain and France declared war on Germany. To mark 80 years since the beginning of World War II, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a speech in Warsaw in 2019, seeking Poland’s “forgiveness for Germany’s historical guilt”.

In 1947, on this day, Indian Standard Time (IST) was adopted. On September 1, 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, was established. Other major events that happened on this day are as follows:

1875

American novelist Edgar Rice Burroughs, best known as the creator of Tarzan stories, was born in Chicago.

1923

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 on the Richter scale struck the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area, killing an estimated 142,800 people. This is also called the Great Kanto earthquake.

1930

The Young Plan, the second renegotiation of Germany's World War I reparation payments, became effective on this day.

1947

On 1 September 1947, the Indian Standard Time (IST) was adopted, which was 5 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

1951

Three countries -- Australia, New Zealand and the United States – entered into a security treaty through the ANZUS Pact. The pact was signed on September 1, 1951, in San Francisco to provide mutual aid in the event of aggression and for settling disputes peacefully. The treaty came into force in 1952.

1952

Ernest Hemingway's Old Man and the Sea, the last major work of fiction by the author, was published by Life magazine. It was also released as a book and won a Pulitzer Prize in 1953.

1954

Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller ‘Rear Window’, starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly, was released in American theatres. The film soon became a classic.

1956

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was established on September 1, 1956. The largest public sector insurer was formed by an Act of Parliament, LIC Act 1956, with a capital contribution of Rs 5 crore from the Central government.

1969

In Libya, a coup was carried out by a group of young army officers led by Muammar al-Qaddafi, who deposed the king and proclaimed the country as a republic.

1985

A joint American-French expedition, led by American oceanographer Dr Robert Ballard, discovered the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor at a depth of about 13,000 feet (4,000 metres).

2014

Classes started at Nalanda University, an ancient international centre for learning in Bihar, after a break of over 800 years with 15 students.

2021

Cristiano Ronaldo created a new world record for goals scored in men's international football by scoring his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in the World Cup Football qualifying match against Ireland.