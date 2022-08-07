On This Day: Neeraj Chopra won India’s debut gold at Tokyo Olympics, Mata Hari was born and more

By CNBCTV18.com

One of the greatest moments in the country's sporting history happened on August 7, 2021, when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Several other incidents also took place, such as VVS Laxman's unbeaten century during the Test series against Sri Lanka and the first major offensive by the Allies in World War II Japan.

Some of the other events that happened on August 7 are mentioned below.

1876 |

Dancer and courtesan Mata Hari, who was later executed for espionage by a French firing squad, was born in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

1888 | The first murder by Jack the Ripper takes place on a first floor landing of George Yard Buildings, in London's East End.

1942 | The first major offensive by the Allies in World War II happened on August 7 when the US Marines landed on the Solomon Islands of Guadalcanal and captured the airfield from Japan, sparking a battle that lasted some six months.

1944 | IBM president Thomas J. Watson Sr. presented the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (ASCC), the first program-controlled calculator, to Harvard University.

1957 | Film comedian Oliver Hardy, member of the first great Hollywood motion-picture Laurel and Hardy comedy team, died in North Hollywood, California.

1960 | Côte d'Ivoire gained full independence from France under the leadership of Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

1974 | French-born Philippe Petit walked on a high wire, placed about 1,350 feet above the ground, between the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. He was arrested for this exploit, but later released as charges were dismissed.

1978 | Responding to the Love Canal toxic dump disaster, US President Jimmy Carter declared a federal health emergency in the neighbourhood of Niagara Falls, following the leakage of toxic chemicals buried under the community.

2010 | Indian cricket team tied the three-Test series with Sri Lanka after batsman VVS Laxman, who was earlier hampered by a back injury, scored an unbeaten century on the final day in Colombo to seal a five-wicket victory.