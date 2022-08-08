On This Day: Mahatma Gandhi launched Quit India Movement, Edison won patent and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement on August 8, 1942, against British rule. Gandhi gave a clarion call to end the British rule at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee. At the Mumbai’s Gowalia Tank Maidan, Gandhi delivered a boisterous speech evoking the ‘Do or Die’ sentiment.

Some of the other events that happened on August 8 are as follows:

1876

Thomas Alva Edison was given the patent for his stencil duplicator, titled “Improvement in Autographic Printing”. The patent covered an electric pen for cutting stencils and the flatbed duplicating press.

1901

American physicist Ernest Orlando Lawrence, who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1939 for his invention of the cyclotron, was born in South Dakota.

1929

German airship Graf Zeppelin started its round-the-world flight under the command of Dr Hugo Eckener. The flight was sponsored by publisher William Randolph Hearst.

1945

President Harry Truman signed the United Nations Charter and implemented the Marshall Plan to rebuild the economy of Western Europe.

1945

The Treaty of London was signed by the US, USSR, Britain, and France. The agreement established the International Military Tribunal for the trial of Nazi war criminals.

1963

In the Great Train Robbery, armed robbers stopped the Glasgow-London Royal Mail Train near Bridego Bridge, north of London, and stole £2.6 million.

1974

US President Richard M. Nixon addressed the nation and announced his resignation, faced with the prospect of impeachment for his role in the Watergate scandal.

1981

One of the greatest tennis player players of all time, Roger Federer was born in Bottmingen, Switzerland.

2000

After decades of search for the legendary Confederate submarine Hunley that was lost during the American Civil War, it was recovered from the ocean floor near Sullivans Island, South Carolina. The Hunley was the first submarine to sink an enemy ship in 1864.

2011

Inauguration ceremony was held for Tibetan scholar Lobsang Sangay who became the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile. He was the first non-monk and the first person born outside Tibet to be elected to the position.

2016