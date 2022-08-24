    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    On This Day: PM Narendra Modi honoured with 'Order of Zayed', Pluto declassified as a planet and more

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    On August 23, 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) declassified Pluto as a planet. It was demoted to a dwarf planet which is neither a planet nor a natural satellite. On the same day in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, in recognition of his pivotal role in building the strategic relationship between India and the UAE. Here are some other historical events on August 24.

    79 AD |
     This was believed to be the date of the massive eruption of Mt. Vesuvius until 2018. The eruption buried the cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis and Stabiae, killing untold thousands. However, the latest evidence suggests that the eruption occurred after October 17. (Image: Shutterstock)
      1891 |   American inventor Thomas Edison patented the motion picture camera. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
      1932 | The first transcontinental non-stop flight by a woman was completed by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
    1981 |   Mark David Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life for singer-songwriter John Lennon's murder. (Image: News18)
      1991 |   Revolutionary Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as the head of the USSR Communist Party. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
      1991 |   Ukraine declared independence from the USSR. (Image: Shutterstock)
    2006 |   The International Astronomical Union (IAU) declassified Pluto as a planet and considered it a Dwarf Planet. (Image: Shutterstock)
    2011 | Steve Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple Inc. amid health issues and was succeeded by Tim Cook. (Image: Shutterstock)
    2021 | The UN revealed that Madagascar was on the brink of the world's first ‘climate change famine’ with people suffering, after four years without rain. (Image: Shutterstock)
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Historical events todayNarendra ModiOrder of ZayedplutoSteve JobsUkraineussr

