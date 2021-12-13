Omicron: United Kingdom reports first death from new COVID-19 variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the country has seen its first death from Omicron. "Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters.

During his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, the prime minister said, “I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and now accounted for about 40 percent of infections in London.

The first Omicron cases were detected on November 27 in the United Kingdom. Since then Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions, and on Sunday urged people to get booster shots to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed.

