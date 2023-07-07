India urges UK to address pro-Khalistan extremism during high-level NSA talks

UK and India's National Security Advisors, Tim Barrow and Ajit Doval, met in Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties, address security concerns, and collaborate on countering terrorism and technological advancements.

The National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom, Tim Barrow, met with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, in Delhi on Friday, July 7. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral ties and address crucial issues related to security, extremism, and technology collaboration.

According to sources unwilling to be named, India is seriously concerned about the British administration "soft-pedalling the issue" of pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK. During the meeting, the Indian side urged the UK to take strong measures against extremist elements that pose a threat to Indian officials in the UK.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to closely collaborate in countering terrorism and terror financing. Recognizing the global threat posed by these issues, India and the UK vowed to strengthen their cooperation and intelligence sharing to ensure the safety and security of their respective nations.

The Indian delegation, led by Ajit Doval, raised concerns about the presence of extremist elements in the UK who have been threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission. They called upon the UK government to take strong public action against these individuals, including deportation or legal prosecution.

The high-profile meeting took place just days after Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in London, followed by subsequent protests. The term "Khalistan" refers to the proposed independent Sikh state sought by certain Sikh separatist groups in Punjab, India. The movement emerged in the 1970s and advocates for a separate homeland for Sikhs based on religious and cultural identity.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Tim Barrow and Ajit Doval have been engaging in regular discussions on a wide range of topics concerning India and the UK, respectively. This visit provided the National Security Advisors with an opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, reviewing the multifaceted cooperation between the two nations while exploring possibilities for future technological collaborations.

This was the second meeting between NSAs Barrow and Doval this year, following an informal meeting on March 30. On March 19, a pro-Khalistan protester in London climbed the embassy's balcony and pulled down the national flag of India.

One of the primary areas of discussion was the need to combat violent extremism and radicalism. Both sides unequivocally denounced these ideologies, emphasizing that there can be no justification for such acts within a democratic framework. India and the UK agreed to work closely together to counter terrorism and its financing.

UK and India's National Security Advisors, Tim Barrow and Ajit Doval, met in Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties, address security concerns, and collaborate on countering terrorism and technological advancements.

ALSO READ | Khalistan radicals accused of setting Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire | Caught on camera

In addition to security matters, India and the UK agreed to deepen their collaboration in critical and emerging technologies. Sources highlighted the mutual benefits of such collaboration, which could drive technological advancements and innovation in both nations.