India urges UK to address pro-Khalistan extremism during high-level NSA talks

UK and India's National Security Advisors, Tim Barrow and Ajit Doval, met in Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties, address security concerns, and collaborate on countering terrorism and technological advancements.

The National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom, Tim Barrow, met with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, in Delhi on Friday, July 7. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral ties and address crucial issues related to security, extremism, and technology collaboration.

According to sources unwilling to be named, India is seriously concerned about the British administration "soft-pedalling the issue" of pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK. During the meeting, the Indian side urged the UK to take strong measures against extremist elements that pose a threat to Indian officials in the UK.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to closely collaborate in countering terrorism and terror financing. Recognizing the global threat posed by these issues, India and the UK vowed to strengthen their cooperation and intelligence sharing to ensure the safety and security of their respective nations.