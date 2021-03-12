Novavax COVID-19 vaccine found to be 96.4% effective in final analysis of UK Phase-3 study Updated : March 12, 2021 12:21 PM IST Across both trials in the UK and South Africa, Novavax vaccine demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe disease, including all hospitalisation and death. The efficacy analysis was based on 106 COVID-19 positive cases observed in the trial. Published : March 12, 2021 12:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply