  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine found to be 96.4% effective in final analysis of UK Phase-3 study

Updated : March 12, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Across both trials in the UK and South Africa, Novavax vaccine demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe disease, including all hospitalisation and death.
The efficacy analysis was based on 106 COVID-19 positive cases observed in the trial.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine found to be 96.4% effective in final analysis of UK Phase-3 study
Published : March 12, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement