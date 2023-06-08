'Not good for Canada,' says S Jaishankar after Khalistani supporters celebrate Indira Gandhi assassination

The Canadian High Commissioner in India, Cameron MacKay, was appalled by the tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Canada over a Khalistani parade that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

" I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," he said at a press conference.

"I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," he added.

A tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his Sikh bodyguards was taken out at a parade in Canada’s Brampton on Sunday, June 4 and it has evoked strong reactions in India after a video of the event went viral. A tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his Sikh bodyguards was taken out at a parade in Canada’s Brampton on Sunday, June 4 and it has evoked strong reactions in India after a video of the event went viral.

ALSO READ |

The 5 km-long parade was reportedly taken out by the Khalistani supporters ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which falls on June 6. The tableau also had Khalistan flags with posters with ‘Revenge’ written on them.

After a video of the incident went viral Canadian High Commissioner in India, Cameron Mackay said that ‘there is no place for hatred’.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” MacKay tweeted.

The incident has also evoked a strong response from Congress.

The Congress on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up strongly with Canadian authorities reports of a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being part of a parade in Brampton.

ALSO READ | India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

“As an Indian, I'm appalled by the 5km-long #parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of #IndiraGandhi. It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response,” Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in the aftermath of the Army’s ‘Operation Bluestar’. It was an operation carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, in Amritsar. This operation claimed several lives and damaged the Golden Temple and its complex. This was a military action ordered by former PM Indira Gandhi to clear away militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale taking shelter in the Golden Temple.