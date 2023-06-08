'Not good for Canada,' says S Jaishankar after Khalistani supporters celebrate Indira Gandhi assassination

The Canadian High Commissioner in India, Cameron MacKay, was appalled by the tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Canada over a Khalistani parade that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

" I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," he said at a press conference.

