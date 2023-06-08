CNBC TV18
'Not good for Canada,' says S Jaishankar after Khalistani supporters celebrate Indira Gandhi assassination

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 1:54:41 PM IST (Published)

The Canadian High Commissioner in India, Cameron MacKay, was appalled by the tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Canada over a Khalistani parade that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

" I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," he said at a press conference.
X