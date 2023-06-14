A Hyderabad woman in London gets stabbed by her Brazilian flatmate who is now at large

Scotland Yard police said that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled following which his identity is expected to be formally released.
A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in North London on Tuesday. As per reports, Hyderabad native Kontham Tejaswini was allegedly attacked at a residential property around 10 am. While Tejaswini died on the spot, a second woman was taken to a hospital with stab injuries, said Metropolitan police.
Scotland Yard police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled following which his identity is expected to be formally released. The woman went to the UK three years back for higher studies.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said, "Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action."
Tejaswini's cousin Vijay said the suspect man Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais had moved into the shared accommodation less than a week ago. "The Brazilian man had moved in a few days ago. Tejaswini and he had barely spoken, we have no idea why he would attack her," said Vijay.
The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of a Brazilian national to seek the public’s help in tracing the 23-year-old, who has finally been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene in Wembley.
A senior police officer in Hyderabad, V Satyanarayana, told NDTV that Tejaswini had recently visited India about a month ago. The family lives in Hyderabad's Champapet and the victim's father does electrical work.
First Published: Jun 14, 2023 4:45 PM IST
