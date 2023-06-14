A Hyderabad woman in London gets stabbed by her Brazilian flatmate who is now at large

Scotland Yard police said that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled following which his identity is expected to be formally released.

A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in North London on Tuesday. As per reports, Hyderabad native Kontham Tejaswini was allegedly attacked at a residential property around 10 am. While Tejaswini died on the spot, a second woman was taken to a hospital with stab injuries, said Metropolitan police.

Scotland Yard police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled following which his identity is expected to be formally released. The woman went to the UK three years back for higher studies.