A Hyderabad woman in London gets stabbed by her Brazilian flatmate who is now at large
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 7:59:04 PM IST (Updated)

A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in North London on Tuesday. As per reports, Hyderabad native Kontham Tejaswini was allegedly attacked at a residential property around 10 am. While Tejaswini died on the spot, a second woman was taken to a hospital with stab injuries, said Metropolitan police.

Scotland Yard police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled following which his identity is expected to be formally released. The woman went to the UK three years back for higher studies.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said, "Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action."
X