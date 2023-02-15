North Korea showcases new ICBM unit during military parade amid troop restructuring

North Korea has formed a military unit dedicated to operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and showcased multiple ICBMs during a nighttime parade last week.

North Korea appears to have formed a military unit dedicated to operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), according to state media footage. The reclusive country showcased multiple ICBMs during a nighttime parade last week, including what some analysts believe to be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

A video aired by North Korea's official broadcaster on February 9 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday revealed that a previously unknown flag was attached to the new ICBM's launcher, indicating the military may have created a separate unit to operate the weapons.

Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said the flag "effectively confirmed the new ICBM unit" and could signal a forthcoming test of a solid-fuel weapon. Many of North Korea's specialized units have their own flags, and the ICBMs shown at past military parades were decorated with the national flag or nothing.

The new red-gold flag, featuring a black missile soaring into the sky inside a circle, was displayed among other military flags when leader Kim Jong Un and his family walked into the parade venue.

Another flag was seen at the parade, apparently featuring the massive Hwasong-17 ICBM, which can most likely reach the US mainland. It was marked with "2022.11," which could refer to the date when North Korea successfully launched the Hwasong-17, resuming ICBM testing for the first time since 2017.

Kim has called for the development of more ICBMs and a larger nuclear arsenal this year to counter threats from the United States and its allies. The potential creation of the ICBM unit came after North Korea reported a restructuring of its Korean People's Army (KPA) and redesign of its flags this week, saying the change was in line with its push for "building a powerful army."

"Many units of services and arms of the People's Army have been expanded and reorganized, major operational combat duties assigned to them as required by the new situation and environment and the strategic and tactical missions of overall units changed," the official KCNA news agency said on Monday.

The formation of a dedicated ICBM unit suggests North Korea's determination to develop a robust nuclear arsenal, and potentially poses a threat to its neighbors and the international community. The United States has long sought to curtail North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and the formation of this unit is likely to further strain already-tense relations between the two countries.