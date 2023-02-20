'Using Pacific as firing range depends upon...': North Korea reacts as it fires second ballistic missile

North Korea issued a statement saying it had "fired two shots using 600mm multiple rocket launchers", into the East Sea, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday as Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong warns of turning the Pacific into a "firing range" and taking "corresponding counteraction" to any perceived threats.

South Korea's military said they had detected the launch of "two short-range ballistic missiles fired from Sukchon areas in South Pyongan province between 0700-0711 (2200-2211 GMT)", news agency AFP reported.

The launch comes less than 48 hours after Pyongyang conducted what it called a "surprise" drill to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday, which it said demonstrated North Korea's capacity to carry out a "fatal nuclear counterattack".

#UPDATE North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul says, Pyongyang's second launch in 48 hours.Kim Jong Un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong warns of turning the Pacific into a "firing range"and taking "corresponding counteraction" to any perceived threats pic.twitter.com/l7U6mAm2ts — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 20, 2023

North Korea issued a statement soon, saying it had "fired two shots using 600mm multiple rocket launchers", into the East Sea, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces' action character," North Korean leader Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the official KCNA, which also strongly critiqued outside assessments of the Saturday ICBM launch

Japan also confirmed the launch, with the Prime Minister's Office warning the North had launched "a suspected ballistic missile" and the coastguard issuing alerts over multiple projectiles. It said Saturday's ICBM had flown for 66 minutes and landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In response, Seoul and Washington staged joint air drills Sunday, featuring a strategic bomber and stealth fighter jets.

Monday's missile launch is the North's third major weapons test this year after Pyongyang threatened an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States geared up for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the growing nuclear and missile threat that the North poses.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)