North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: A look at its recent weapon tests

After more than 70 missile tests last year, North Korea has extended its weapons demonstrations in 2023 in response to the US and South Korea’s joint military exercise.

North Korea reportedly test-fired two ballistic missiles off its coast on Monday, in a continuation of its recent spate of missile launches in 2023. As per South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff, the ballistic missile was launched towards the east of the Korean peninsula on March 27. The missile launches reportedly have come in response to the United States and South Korea’s large-scale military exercises involving thousands of troops on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

The allies completed an 11-day exercise last week which included their biggest field training in years.

North Korea is further expected to increase its testing activity as the US is set to move an aircraft carrier group to the peninsula this week for another joint drill.

After conducting the largest number of missile tests for a year in 2022 (70 missile tests) North Korea has extended its spate of weapons demonstrations in 2023.

Here’s a track of North Korea’s Missile launches in February- March this year.

February 18

North Korea conducted its first ICBM test in three months on February 18, with the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test which reportedly involved the Hwasong-15 ICBM, came a day after its Foreign Ministry had warned of taking action against the US-South Korea military exercise.

February 20

After the US and South Korea staged a joint air drill involving B-1B bombers on February 19, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles the next day in response.

February 23

North Korea launched four cruise missiles off its east coast on February 23, to demonstrate what it called its “deadly nuclear counterattack capability”, the New York Times reported.

March 12

On March 12, North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the East Sea as the US and South Korea continued with their military exercise.

March 9 and March 14

As per a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Europe, North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles on March 9 and 14.

It fired off at least one short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea on March 9, Seoul confirmed.

March 16

On March 16, North Korea fired the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew 1,000 kilometres to an altitude of 6,045 kilometres, according to reports.

March 19

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea from the Dongchang-ri site on the west, a South Korean military statement said according to Reuters.

March 22

On March 22, North Korea fired four cruise missiles off its east coast. It was later confirmed by South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup that four missiles were launched.

March 27

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, as per the South Korean military, after its protest of the joint military drills by the US and South Korea.