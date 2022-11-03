Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, Japan warns residents to take shelter

    North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, Japan warns residents to take shelter

    North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, Japan warns residents to take shelter
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The warning said a missile launched by North Korea had flown over and past Japan. Japan's Ministry of Defense later said the missile did not fly over Japanese territory.

    North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles on Thursday, including one that triggered an alert to residents in parts of central and northern Japan to seek shelter, the latest in a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The launches came a day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
    Residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures in northern Japan were warned on Thursday to seek shelter indoors, according to the J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System.
    ALSO READ | North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast, says President Yoon Suk-Yeol
    The warning said a missile had flown over and past Japan. Japan's Ministry of Defense later said the missile did not fly over Japanese territory.
    About 25 minutes after the launch was first reported, Japan's Coast Guard said the missile had fallen. It landed in the Pacific Ocean 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) east of Japan, broadcaster FNN reported, citing government sources.
    ALSO READ | North Korea warns US of powerful response to allied drills
    The Yonhap news agency reported the first missile went through stage separation, suggesting it may be a long-range weapon such as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
    About an hour after the first launch, South Korea's military and the Japanese coast guard reported a second launch from North Korea. Japan's coast guard then reported a third possible launch.
    After North Korea's launches on Wednesday, including one missile that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described the flights as "territorial encroachment" and Washington denounced them as "reckless".
    ALSO READ | US, South Korea may hold joint air drills in response to rising North Korean nuclear threat
    South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response after Wednesday's barrage.
    The launches came after Pyongyang demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated".
    ALSO READ | South Korea kicks off military drills amid talk of North Korean nuclear test
    The allies have been conducting one of the largest air exercises ever, with hundreds of South Korean and US warplanes, including F-35 fighters, staging around-the-clock simulated missions.
    On October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompted a warning for residents there to take cover. It was the farthest North Korea had ever fired a missile.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Japanmissile attackNorth KoreaSouth Korea

    Previous Article

    5 reasons why UK PM Rishi Sunak's attendance at COP27 summit is important

    Next Article

    US Fed unleashes another big rate hike, raises rates by 75 bps

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng