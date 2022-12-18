Homeworld news

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 18, 2022 1:20:03 PM IST (Updated)

The joint chief of staff of South Korea said the two missiles, which were of medium-range, flew around 500km. Toshiro Ino, the vice-defence minister of Japan, said the missiles seemed to have landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone. He added that there had been no report of damages.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

North Korea

Previous Article

Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao inducted into Indian Navy

Next Article

PM Modi attends Northeastern Council golden jubilee meet in Shillong