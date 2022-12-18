North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast

The joint chief of staff of South Korea said the two missiles, which were of medium-range, flew around 500km. Toshiro Ino, the vice-defence minister of Japan, said the missiles seemed to have landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone. He added that there had been no report of damages.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!