North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 18, 2022 1:20:03 PM IST (Updated)

The joint chief of staff of South Korea said the two missiles, which were of medium-range, flew around 500km. Toshiro Ino, the vice-defence minister of Japan, said the missiles seemed to have landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone. He added that there had been no report of damages.

North Korea on Sunday fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, said Japan and South Korea, prompting the latter's presidential office to "strongly condemn" the country for escalating tensions.

The joint chief of staff of South Korea said the two missiles, which were of medium-range, flew around 500km.
Toshiro Ino, the vice-defence minister of Japan, said the missiles seemed to have landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone. He added that there had been no report of damages.
"North Korea's ballistic missiles were launched at steep angles and landed in the East Sea," South Korea's JCS said in a statement, adding, "South Korean and the United States intelligence authorities are conducting a thorough analysis, factoring recent trends related to North Korea's missile development."
South Korea convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting over North Korea's missile launch and "strongly condemned" for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.
The presidential office added that the North's continued provocations and development of nuclear weapons and missiles would further endanger the North Korean regime.
The North's missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts said would allow quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programmes.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Ground which has been used to test missile technologies, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.
In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kms (130 miles) off Japan
Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict.
With inputs from Reuters
Also Read:Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches missiles, one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine
First Published:  IST
