  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

North Korea fires at least two suspected ballistic missiles into sea

Updated : March 25, 2021 09:48 AM IST

US officials confirmed North Korea carried out a new projectile launch, without offering details on the number or kind of projectile detected.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the projectiles were two ballistic missiles, which fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.
North Korea fires at least two suspected ballistic missiles into sea
Published : March 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement