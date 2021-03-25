North Korea fires at least two suspected ballistic missiles into sea Updated : March 25, 2021 09:48 AM IST US officials confirmed North Korea carried out a new projectile launch, without offering details on the number or kind of projectile detected. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the projectiles were two ballistic missiles, which fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone. Published : March 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply