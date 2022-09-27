Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline hit by two leaks in Baltic Sea: Authorities

By Nishtha Pandey

In the Baltic Sea, two leaks have been discovered on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, reported news agency AFP.

"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said.

There was one leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Danish economic zone and another in the Swedish economic zone.

As with the Nord Stream 2 leak the day before, the incidents are "subject to safety measures".

As a result of a gas leak from the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline, on Monday, Danish authorities had asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast of Bornholm.

On the same day, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was running at reduced capacity until August, also reported a drop in pressure on both lines.

The Baltic Pipe, a new subsea pipeline which will transport Norwegian gas to Poland with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres, will be inaugurated later on Tuesday.

