World Nobel Prize in Economics 2020 goes to American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson Updated : October 12, 2020 04:27 PM IST Wilson developed a theory for auctions for objects having standard value, a value which is uncertain beforehand, but in the end, it has the same value for everyone. Their insights have been used to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies.