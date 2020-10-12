  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

Nobel Prize in Economics 2020 goes to American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson

Updated : October 12, 2020 04:27 PM IST

Wilson developed a theory for auctions for objects having standard value, a value which is uncertain beforehand, but in the end, it has the same value for everyone.
Their insights have been used to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies.
Nobel Prize in Economics 2020 goes to American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement