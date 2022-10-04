2022 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger — Know about their research here

By CNBCTV18.com

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." This year's prize was about the "power of quantum mechanics".

The 2022 Nobel Prize laureates in physics conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. "The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the official handle of the Nobel Prize posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Quantum information science is a rapidly developing field. "It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfers, quantum computing and sensing technology," Professor Anders Olsson, a member of the Nobel Committee for Literature 2022, said.

"Quantum mechanics describes the behaviour of matter and light at the atomic scale (i.e. at distances d ∼ 10−10m), where physical objects behave very differently from what we experience in everyday’s life," says a report

What is Quantum mechanics

According to LIVE Science, Quantum mechanics is a subfield of physics that describes the behavior of particles — atoms, electrons, photons and almost everything in the molecular and submolecular realm.

Quantum states are the key mathematical objects in quantum theory, according to a report on journal Nature. And, the transfer of quantum state from one point to another is referred to as quantum telecommunication, says a Science Direct report.

About the research

The Nobel Prize posted tweets explaining the research carried out by the three Nobel laureates. It said:

Anton Zeilinger researched entangled quantum states. His research group demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance.

Alain Aspect developed a setup to close an important loophole. He was able to switch the measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source, so the setting that existed when they were emitted could not affect the result.

John Clauser built an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time, each towards a filter that tested their polarisation. The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and agreed with the predictions of quantum mechanics.

Intense research and development are underway to utilise the special properties of individual particle systems to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication.

"The 2022 physics laureates’ development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. Being able to manipulate and manage quantum states and all their layers of properties gives us access to tools with unexpected potential," it said.