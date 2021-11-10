Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties knot in Britain

The campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, posted the pictures of her ‘nikah’ ceremony on her Twitter handle on Tuesday. The wedding ceremony was held in Birmingham and Malala and her husband celebrated the occasion at her home with their families.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” Malala tweeted.

However, Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name, but internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.

Malala won peace Nobel Prize for her courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. Though she is widely revered in the Western world for her courage, her activism has divided public opinion in her country of birth, Pakistan.

The campaigner for girls' education and the rights of girls and women, she stood against the Taliban, who were opposed to girls attending schools.

Malala survived a gunshot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for campaigning against its attempts to deny women education.

She received Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17, youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The activist graduated from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics and Economics and she also launched a digital publication for girls and young women.