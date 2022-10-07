A human rights advocate and two organisations win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize — Know about them here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year's Nobel Peace Prize laureates have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine". Read about them here.

Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"The Nobel Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the official handle of Nobel Prize tweeted.

"With their consistent efforts in favour of humanist values, anti-militarism and principles of law, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureates have revitalised and honoured Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and fraternity between nations – a vision most needed in the world today," it said.

Know about the Nobel Peace Prize laureates

Ales Bialiatski has devoted his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his home country, Belarus. He was one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s.

Bialiatski founded the organisation Viasna (Spring) in 1996, which was "evolved into a broad-based human rights organisation that documented and protested against the authorities’ use of torture against political prisoners".

Ales Bialiatski won Nobel Peace Prize 2022 (Credit: Nobel Prize/Twitter Ales Bialiatski won Nobel Peace Prize 2022 (Credit: Nobel Prize/Twitter

"Since 2020, Bialiatski is still detained without trial. Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus," the Nobel Committee said.

Memorial was established in 1987 by human rights activists in the former Soviet Union. They wanted to ensure that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression would never be forgotten.

"Memorial is based on the notion that confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones. The organisation has also been standing at the forefront of efforts to combat militarism and promote human rights and government based on rule of law," the Nobel Prize Committee said.

The organisation gathered and verified information on abuses and war crimes perpetrated on the population by Russian and pro-Russian forces. In 2009, the head of Memorial’s branch in Chechnya, Natalia Estemirova, was also killed.

The Center for Civil Liberties was founded for the purpose of advancing human rights and democracy in Ukraine. Accoriding to Nobel Committee members, the organisation "has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy".

Moreover, the center has been engaged in efforts to identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. "The center is playing a pioneering role in holding guilty parties accountable for their crimes," it said.