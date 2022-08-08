    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    No talks if Russia holds referendum, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    No talks if Russia holds referendum, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    No talks if Russia holds referendum, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Russian and Ukrainian officials held several sessions of talks soon after Russian forces launched their invasion of Ukraine. But no meetings have been held since late March.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
    "If the occupiers proceed along the path of pseudo-referendums they will close for themselves any chance of talks with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will clearly need at some point," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
    Russian and Ukrainian officials held several sessions of talks soon after Russian forces launched their invasion of Ukraine. But no meetings have been held since late March, with each side blaming the other for the halt to contact.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Russia-Ukraine warUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

