No Kohinoor, but check the royal regalia that will glitter in King Charles’ coronation

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Here's a look at the traditional jewels and objects that will feature in the ceremony, including one which has survived from the 12th century.

King Charles’ coronation will be held in a grand manner on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. The archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the much-anticipated ceremony. Buckingham Palace has revealed the coronation regalia that will be used in the ceremony. These objects are vested with immense historical significance and signify the trust placed in the monarchy. The Kohinoor diamond will not be worn by the Queen Consort during the ceremony.

But, there are other royal regalia that will be part of the ceremony. From the St Edward’s Crown to the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, take a look at the regalia that will be used for King Charles’ coronation.

The Imperial Crown

King Charles III will wear the Imperial Crown, also known as the Crown of State, for the final journey from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace and later when he appears to wave to his supporters. The crown, which is used for ceremonies like the state opening of parliament, is decorated with 2,868 diamonds. It was originally created for King George VI’s coronation.

St Edward’s Crown

The St Edward’s crown was created in 1661 for King Charles II. It was a replacement for the medieval crown that had been melted down 12 years earlier. Made by crown jeweller Robert Vyner, the headpiece is not an exact replica of its predecessor, but includes the design of four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches, which was present in the medieval crown. The St Edward’s Crown has an orb and a cross at the top, which symbolise the Christian world. The headpiece weighs five pounds and is made of gold. It features a velvet cap with an ermine band as well. The crown is encrusted with jewels like rubies, amethysts, garnets, sapphires, topazes and tourmalines. St Edward’s Crown will be used only at the end of the coronation ceremony.

ALSO READ | Prince Charles to become King; a look at who are next in line of succession

Queen Mary’s Crown

Queen Consort Camilla will wear a modified version of the headpiece made for Queen Mary in 1911 for her husband King George V’s coronation ceremony. The Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II wore as brooches, will be mounted on the crown instead of the Kohinoor.

Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

The spectre symbolises the temporal power of the monarch. It features a gold rod with a heart-shaped structure on top, which holds the Cullinan I diamond.

Sovereign’s Orb

Symbolic of the Christian world, the Sovereign’s Orb is placed on the altar before the coronation. The 30cm-wide hollow orb is mounted by one glass stone, an amethyst, nine sapphires, 18 rubies, 365 diamonds and 375 pearls. The pearls divide the orb into three segments, which represent the number of continents known in medieval times.

ALSO READ | King Charles wife Camilla becomes queen but without sovereign powers

The Ampulla

The Ampulla will hold the oil with which King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be anointed. The container, made of gold, has been created in the shape of an eagle with its wings stretched.

The Coronation Spoon

The Coronation Spoon is the oldest object that will be used in the coronation ceremony. The spoon, which was first mentioned in records in 1349, is the only work of the royal goldsmiths’ to survive from the 12th century. The silver-gilded spoon has featured in every coronation since King James I ascended the throne in 1603.