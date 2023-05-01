No Kohinoor, but check the royal regalia that will glitter in King Charles’ coronation

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Here's a look at the traditional jewels and objects that will feature in the ceremony, including one which has survived from the 12th century.
King Charles’ coronation will be held in a grand manner on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. The archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the much-anticipated ceremony. Buckingham Palace has revealed the coronation regalia that will be used in the ceremony. These objects are vested with immense historical significance and signify the trust placed in the monarchy. The Kohinoor diamond will not be worn by the Queen Consort during the ceremony.
But, there are other royal regalia that will be part of the ceremony. From the St Edward’s Crown to the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, take a look at the regalia that will be used for King Charles’ coronation.
The Imperial Crown