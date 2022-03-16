No disruptions yet due to China COVID situation; terminals around Shenzhen working: Container Shipping Assoc

Shenzen has been hit badly by COVID-19 cases and the zero-tolerance approach adopted by China could translate to supply disruptions. However, speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sunil K. Vaswani of the Container Shipping Association said that there has been no major hit yet.

"So far, the disruptions haven't been felt, because we are still very early days. As far as Shenzhen is concerned, which has three terminals around it, the city has been put completely under lockdown. People have been asked to work from home, but the terminals around the city are officially working, but there is significant absenteeism because obviously, many people can't get out of their homes and that is actually delaying the vessel operations, which eventually could possibly lead to delay in the sailing of the vessels. If that happens, then there could be a significant impact down the line.," Vaswani said.

This does not mean that there is no reason to worry because the lockdown can be extended. A lockdown extension will surely be a handful to deal with.

Prem Kishan Gupta of Gateway Distriparks also said that their business has not been impacted by the other global news point -- the Russia-Ukraine war.

"There is no impact either from Russia or from China. But going forward, if these things extend because the war is already into fourth week and Shenzhen ports are shut or partially working for the last few days, this will result in congestion of the vessels and these ports. So, for that matter, the containerized cargo from Russia was not so big to India, but from China, yes, it will affect many industries," Gupta said.

