Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-Origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

US President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Nisha Desai Biswal as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation, a White House press release said earlier this week.

Who is Nisha Desai Biswal?

The White House said Biswal brings over 30 years of experience in US foreign policy and international development programs within the Executive Branch, Congress, and the private sector.

She served as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia during the Obama Administration and is currently holding the post of Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce. She oversees the US India Business Council and the US Bangladesh Business Council, PTI reported.

Biswal also served as Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State from 2013 to 2017, where she oversaw the US-India strategic partnership during a period of unprecedented cooperation, including the launch of an annual US-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, the White House said.

During her tenure as Assistant Secretary, Biswal also initiated the C5+1 Dialogue with Central Asia and the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue.

Before this, she was Assistant Administrator for Asia at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). She was responsible for directing and supervising USAID programs and operations across South, Central, and Southeast Asia.

She spent over a decade on Capitol Hill, working as Staff Director on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee on Appropriations as well as professional staff on the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives.

Biswal serves as the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid and is on both the Board of the National Democratic Institute and the US Institute of Peace International Advisory Council.

She is a member of the United States Institute of Peace Afghanistan Study Group and the Aspen Institute’s India-US Track 2 Dialogue on Climate and Energy. Biswal is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she studied International Relations and Economics, the White House said.