Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Sangam Singh  Apr 11, 2023 10:16:54 PM IST (Updated)

As per the release, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington DC on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023.

As per the release, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.
"Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting during the Economic Financial Dialogue EFD, in India, in November '22, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic & financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums."
Also Read:‘RBI has taken a good call': Nirmala Sitharaman on surprise rate hike pause
Sitharaman also emphasised the importance of coordinated global action to address debt vulnerability in low and middle-income countries. She also batted for the need for financial support to help developing economies achieve their climate goals.
India has reiterated its position to be the voice of the global south on international platforms.
Sitharaman appreciated the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries and highlighted the role of multilateral forums like G20, QUAD and IPEF in fostering this partnership. She also called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges.
First Published: Apr 11, 2023 9:34 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman

