Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington DC on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023.

"Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting during the Economic Financial Dialogue EFD, in India, in November '22, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic & financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums."

Sitharaman also emphasised the importance of coordinated global action to address debt vulnerability in low and middle-income countries. She also batted for the need for financial support to help developing economies achieve their climate goals.

India has reiterated its position to be the voice of the global south on international platforms.

Sitharaman appreciated the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries and highlighted the role of multilateral forums like G20, QUAD and IPEF in fostering this partnership. She also called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges.