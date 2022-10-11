Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: FM to attend annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

Mini
During her US visit, Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as part of her visit to the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF-World Bank from October 11 to October 16.
During her US visit, Sitharaman will be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings.
The Finance Minister will also participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany, among others. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP.
She is also participating in a fireside chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC and will address the gathering on India’s unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at John Hopkins University.
The finance minister will interact with industry leaders to strengthen investment and innovation partnerships in two separate round tables on Saturday, one with the US-India Business Council - Confederation of Indian Industries (USIBC-CII) and the other with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum - Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (USISPF-FICCI).
Also Read: Industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data to be released this week — Here's what to expect
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!