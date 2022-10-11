Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: FM to attend annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

By Sangam Singh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as part of her visit to the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF-World Bank from October 11 to October 16.

During her US visit, Sitharaman will be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings.

The Finance Minister will also participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany, among others. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP.

She is also participating in a fireside chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC and will address the gathering on India’s unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at John Hopkins University.