    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: FM to attend annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

    Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: FM to attend annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

    Nirmala Sitharaman US Visit: FM to attend annual meeting of IMF, World Bank
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    During her US visit, Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as part of her visit to the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF-World Bank from October 11 to October 16. 
    During her US visit, Sitharaman will be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings.
    The Finance Minister will also participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany, among others. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP.
    She is also participating in a fireside chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC and will address the gathering on India’s unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at John Hopkins University.
    The finance minister will interact with industry leaders to strengthen investment and innovation partnerships in two separate round tables on Saturday, one with the US-India Business Council - Confederation of Indian Industries (USIBC-CII) and the other with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum - Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (USISPF-FICCI). 
    Also Read: Industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data to be released this week — Here's what to expect
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IMFNirmala SitharamanUSAWorld Bank

    Previous Article

    Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: UN rejects Russia's call for secret vote on Ukraine

    Next Article

    Joe Biden vows advance air defense systems for Ukraine after Russian missile attack

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng