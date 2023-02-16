Long, gruelling campaign for Haley till Nov 2024, says Navtej Sarna former Indian Ambassador to US

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Navtej Sarna discusses Nikki Haley's political journey and the road ahead. As the first official challenger to former President Donald Trump, Haley's campaign is an interesting development in American politics. Sarna notes, her campaign will be a long and gruelling one.

The race for the US Presidential Elections scheduled to be held in 2024 has heaten up with the Indian-origin republic Nikki Haley launching her presidential bid. She will compete with former president Donald Trump. 51 year old Haley is the two-term governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to former Indian Ambassador to United States Navtej Sarna to discuss Nikki Haley's political journey and the road ahead.

As the first official challenger to former President Donald Trump, Haley's campaign is an interesting development in American politics. However, as Sarna notes, her campaign will be a long and gruelling one.

The success of Haley's campaign will depend largely on who she is up against in the race for the Republican nomination. Sarna notes that potential competitors such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Ron DeSantis could pose a significant challenge to Haley's bid for the presidency.

The events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, have had a deep impact on US politics. Sarna notes that there is a loyal Trump base that sees no wrong with the former president and that Republicans cannot go too far away from Trumpian policies if they hope to appeal to this base.

Haley's promise of a generational change in American politics is an attractive one, but Sarna notes that she has made flip-flops on promises before. In particular, Haley had previously promised not to run against Trump, yet she is doing just that now.

Sarna said, “She said she was critical of him after January 6, and then she said the party needs him. So she has been moving on both sides of that. So at the moment, I think what she's trying to present herself to the Republicans is somebody who takes care of Republican interest, who is very aggressive on certain matters, like national security, etc., as she is again projected in early videos and yet, she is different from Donald Trump.”

Sarna added that Haley has a strong sense of America first and she can be very tough on issues.

He added, “As far as India is concerned, again, we have to be very careful and I have expressed my views before on this, that we should not load anybody who's of Indian origin with undue expectations and, unnecessary burdens. She is an all American girl, although she is the daughter of a very much Indian parents, but her interactions with government of India have been excellent.”

Sarna stated what is very interesting about Nikki Haley, unlike some others of, say Indian origin who have become other nationals, that she has never ever denied her Indian connection. She shows a lot of pride in her Indian background, and Indian culture. She shows a lot of fondness for India.