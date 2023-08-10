Niger coup spurs innovative scam: New spin on 'Nigerian Prince' emerges

Taking a creative spin on the notorious "Nigerian Prince" scam, these criminals are now impersonating a Minister from Niger in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

In the midst of the political turmoil following the recent military coup in the Republic of Niger, opportunistic fraudsters have wasted no time in capitalising on the chaos. Taking a creative spin on the notorious "Nigerian Prince" scam, these criminals are now impersonating a Minister from Niger in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The scam, which has been circulating through emails and messages, claims to represent a high-ranking Minister who is currently in hiding due to the coup. The fraudsters allege that the Minister possesses a substantial sum of money, approximately $47 million, that needs to be moved out of the country for safekeeping and investment. To sweeten the deal, the scammers offer a 30 percent share of the total amount to anyone willing to assist in the transaction.

The email, signed as "Abubakar Mohammed" — oddly enough, the email address is gadre@unipune.ac.in — attempts to evoke sympathy by describing the Minister's predicament and the urgency of the situation. The message is designed to exploit people's willingness to help during times of crisis, all while promising significant financial gain.

Individuals are advised to remain vigilant and sceptical of unsolicited messages or emails that promise large sums of money in exchange for assistance with financial transactions.

Scams like these are not new, but their adaptability to current events and news highlights underscores the fraudsters' creativity and their willingness to exploit any situation for personal gain.

Origins of "Nigerian Prince Scam"

The infamous "Nigerian Prince" scam is a classic example of cyber fraud. This phishing attack, deeply ingrained in the digital age, involves crafty swindlers proactively reaching out to unsuspecting victims, dangling the irresistible promise of a substantial windfall. Typically, targets are lured into the trap by the allure of a lucrative reward, only to be coerced into making an upfront payment or divulging personal information.

Widely recognised as advance fee fraud or 419 fraud, named after its criminal code section in Nigeria, this scheme's evolution is as fascinating as it is deceptive.

The roots of this contemporary con stretch far back into history, intertwining with age-old swindling narratives. A notable precursor to the Nigerian Prince scam is the enigmatic "Spanish Prisoner" ruse, which took root in the 19th century. This elaborate scheme involved a fictitious prisoner, purportedly held captive in Spain, who penned persuasive letters soliciting help. The prisoner, promising untold riches hidden away, enticed victims to part with their funds in exchange for a share of the purported wealth.

The Spanish Prisoner's role gradually morphed, assuming new identities as French or Russian prisoners.

The 20th century marked a pivotal shift, thrusting Nigeria into the spotlight as a hub for cyber fraud. With the advent of the internet, there was a surge in emails from individuals claiming to be of Nigerian nobility. These messages wove tales of distress and financial hardship, asking recipients for aid. The allure of immense riches awaited those who lent a helping hand, thus solidifying the scam's nickname as the "Nigerian Prince".

Niger's Political Situation

Meanwhile, the political situation in Niger remains uncertain. The coup, which ousted the elected president, has sparked international condemnation and calls for the restoration of democratic governance.

Pressure from neighboring countries, regional economic organisations, and international entities like the African Union and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) has mounted against the coup leaders.

The junta's refusal to relinquish power and release President Mohamed Bazoum, in defiance of ECOWAS's August 6 deadline for his reinstatement, has triggered international condemnation and a call for the restoration of democratic governance.

As West African heads of state convened to discuss the next course of action, the junta announced the composition of a new government on Wednesday (August 9). While over half of the positions were filled by civilians, the rest were military appointments, signifying a complex balance in the power structure.

Bazoum’s party has said the detained leader and his family are being at the presidential residence without electricity or running water and had gone days without fresh food.