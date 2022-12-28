Niagara Falls frozen into 'winter wonderland' by Arctic bomb cyclone

The intense weather system in the US, dubbed 'Blizzard of the Century,' is still causing agony as the death toll tops 50, and numerous others remain stranded in their homes. The Niagra Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in the world, was also frozen by the winter storm.

The Arctic 'bomb cyclone,' which caused mayhem in western New York state and paralysed the city during the Christmas holiday, is still causing agony as the death toll tops 50, and numerous others are still stranded in their homes. The authorities have dubbed it the "Blizzard of the Century."

One of the highest waterfalls in the world was also frozen by the winter storm, turning it into what the New York Post referred to as "a winter wonderland." Videos of the waterfalls encased in ice surfaced on Twitter.

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot! Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes! pic.twitter.com/MAC8IIfjZc— Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022

The New York Post reported that although some of the falls were partially frozen, the enormous amount of water that gushes over and the continual flow of the roaring water ensure that they practically never freeze entirely.

According to the Niagara Falls New York State Park, a staggering 3,160 tonnes of water surges over Niagara Falls each second. It drops at a 32 foot per second rate.

"During particularly cold temperatures, the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice over top of the rushing water, making it appear as though the Falls have in fact stopped. However, the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice," says the Niagara Parks website.

Winters that are extremely cold often result in the formation of an "ice bridge" over the Niagara River at the base of the falls. Three individuals died on February 4, 1912, when ice broke loose and hurled them into the Niagara River, according to the Post, and authorities thereafter forbade people from going on the ice bridge.

Meanwhile, as commuters and some residents fled their freezing houses during the harsh winter storm as temperatures plunged, they became stranded on roadways and could not be rescued.

The situation was made worse when the severity of the storm prevented snowploughs from doing their duty and made some regions inaccessible to ambulances for a number of hours, necessitating rescuers being called into action.

Also read: Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona