Next Pakistan PM: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister, while the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf named Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the post.

The move came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.

Khan’s party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier’s post.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan', was dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

He apparently also lost the support of the powerful army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally, he agreed but it soured his ties with the powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.