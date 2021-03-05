New Zealanders take to the hills as powerful quakes trigger tsunami waves Updated : March 05, 2021 08:26 AM IST Officials had warned that waves could reach three metres (10 feet) above high tide levels after the quakes – the strongest a magnitude 8.1 Video footage posted on social media showed surges of water entering a marina in Northland and on the North Island’s East Cape region. A decade ago, a magnitude 6.3 quake killed 185 people in the South Island city of Christchurch. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply