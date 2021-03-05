  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

New Zealanders take to the hills as powerful quakes trigger tsunami waves

Updated : March 05, 2021 08:26 AM IST

Officials had warned that waves could reach three metres (10 feet) above high tide levels after the quakes – the strongest a magnitude 8.1
Video footage posted on social media showed surges of water entering a marina in Northland and on the North Island’s East Cape region.
A decade ago, a magnitude 6.3 quake killed 185 people in the South Island city of Christchurch.
New Zealanders take to the hills as powerful quakes trigger tsunami waves

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Wipro's BFSI business to grow with $1.45 billion acquisition of Capco

Wipro's BFSI business to grow with $1.45 billion acquisition of Capco

Wipro to buy UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 bn, its biggest acquisition so far

Wipro to buy UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 bn, its biggest acquisition so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement