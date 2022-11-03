New Zealand wants to become a Dark Sky Nation: What is it?

By CNBCTV18.com

The island nation of New Zealand is aiming to achieve an almost impossible feat to become only the second Dark Sky Nation in the world. Even though light pollution affects 80 percent of the globe, New Zealand has put in efforts to reduce it and preserve its pristine view of the night sky, according to National Geographic.

What is a Dark Sky Nation?

According to the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), a Dark Place is “a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment.”

There are only 115 Dark-Sky Parks in the world, 20 Dark-Sky Reserves and only 16 Dark-Sky Sanctuaries in the world. The distinction is extremely difficult to attain, given that light pollution affects 80 percent of the earth, disrupting the view of the night sky.

Thus, to date, there is only one Dark-Sky Nation in the world, Niue, an island country in the South Pacific Ocean, which was certified in 2020.

New Zealand’s aim to become a certified dark sky nation by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDSA) is an unprecedented goal for a country of New Zealand’s size.

To achieve the feat, the Indigenous Māori people of the country are leading the initiative by spreading awareness about the ecological and cultural importance of dark sky preservation, as per the National Geographic report.

New Zealand’s exceptional dark skies are more than just a beautiful sight as they hold a special significance for the Māori people. They follow the maramataka (the lunar calendar), for instance, to identify the best times and seasons to plant, harvest, fish, and hunt.

How can New Zealand become a Dark Sky Nation?

The night skies above Lake Tekapo (Takapō in te Reo Māori) in New Zealand’s South Island are part of the 1,686-square-mile area in the Aoraki National Park and Mackenzie Basin, designated by the IDSA as a dark sky reserve (one of the 20 in the world).

About 74 percent of the night skies in New Zealand’s North Island and 93 percent in the South Island are considered “pristine or degraded only near the horizon.”

The people aim to raise awareness about light pollution through education with astrotourism at the forefront. Ngāi Tahu, one of the largest iwi (tribes) in New Zealand, raises awareness about protecting dark skies while incorporating science with Māori astronomy.

The goal is within reach, says Nalayini Davies, a New Zealand astronomer who’s also a part of the board of directors at the IDSA. She estimates it will take at least three years to raise awareness among the residents, change and implement local light ordinances, and expand the area of protected places.