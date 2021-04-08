New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases
Updated : April 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India.
India is battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with daily infections this week passing the peak of the first wave seen last September.
New Zealand on Thursday also reported one new locally infected case in a worker who was employed at a coronavirus managed isolation facility.
Published : April 08, 2021 09:35 AM IST