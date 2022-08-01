New Zealand opens borders to tourists and students: All you need to know

New Zealand has opened its borders to visitors after nearly two years of the strictest COVID-19 lockdowns seen in the world. The country’s phased reopening was completed on July 31, months ahead of schedule. As a result, students, tourists and more will be allowed to arrive in New Zealand. This includes individuals from non-visa waiver countries like India and China.

“It’s been a staged and cautious process on our part since February, as we, alongside the rest of the world, continue to manage a very live global pandemic, while keeping our people safe,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Arden in a speech at the China Business Summit.

“For those looking to make their journey here, haere mai, we welcome you,” she added.

Who all are allowed to visit?

International students, tourists, including those from cruise ships and maritime travel, and nationals from non-visa waiver countries will be allowed to visit New Zealand. Under New Zealand’s strict lockdown, some of the most stringent in the world, almost no one was allowed inside the country. Earlier in the year, the country established open borders for citizens of nations who didn’t need a visa to enter New Zealand. These countries include Australia, UK, Singapore and 57 others.

The open border went into effect from August 1, so as long as individuals meet the entry requirements, which still remain stringent, they can enter New Zealand.

What about other restrictions?

In order to enter New Zealand, the travellers will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The proof can be in the form of electronic or physical vaccination certificates. In addition, they need to fill up the New Zealand Travel Declaration when entering the country. For the travellers coming by air, they will need to undertake a rapid antigen COVID-19 test within a day of arrival and one more test on the 5th or 6th day after arrival.

The country has waived the requirements for a pre-departure COVID-19 test.

While the mask mandate is no longer enforced in public settings, masks still need to be worn in indoor settings.

Concerns flagged

The country’s border opening comes at a time when it is witnessing increasing infections. New Zealand reported over 52,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week. The country is among the seven countries in the world when it comes to average daily confirmed COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Scientists from the University of Auckland had also recently published a study that stated that reopening borders may increase COVID-19 cases spreading as foreign cases of the pandemic puts additional strain on local healthcare systems.