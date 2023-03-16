Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

The earthquake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The US Tsunami Warning System has issued a tsunami warning following this earthquake.
An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The Kermadec Islands lie northeast of Wellington, New Zealand capital. New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the boundary of two of the world’s major tectonic plates- the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate.
Reports in the New Zealand media are suggesting issuance of relevant rescue measures to prevent further mishappenings.
-More details awaited
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mar 16, 2023 8:37 AM IST
