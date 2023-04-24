The depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.
Zealand on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun
Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices
Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy
Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST).
According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02. Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so farm news agency ANI said.
Further details are awaited.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!