Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits New Zealand

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits New Zealand

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits New Zealand
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 24, 2023 7:26:02 AM IST (Published)

The depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

Zealand on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST).

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02. Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so farm news agency ANI said.
Further details are awaited.
