6.2 magnitude earthquake detected off southern coast of New Zealand

The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.
The US Geological Survey reported a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, off the southern coast of New Zealand, near the largely-uninhabited Auckland islands, on Wednesday.
The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.
A city council from the nearest sizeable city Invercargill said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt in the area or damage to infrastructure.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.
The earthquake in the Pacific occurred southwest of Fiji, east of Australia and north of New Zealand.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023
May 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read