6.2 magnitude earthquake detected off southern coast of New Zealand

The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.

The US Geological Survey reported a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, off the southern coast of New Zealand, near the largely-uninhabited Auckland islands, on Wednesday.

The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.

A city council from the nearest sizeable city Invercargill said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt in the area or damage to infrastructure.

Earlier this month , an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.

The earthquake in the Pacific occurred southwest of Fiji, east of Australia and north of New Zealand.

Also Read: North Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure