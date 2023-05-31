English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    home6.2 magnitude earthquake detected off southern coast of New Zealand News

    6.2 magnitude earthquake detected off southern coast of New Zealand

    6.2 magnitude earthquake detected off southern coast of New Zealand
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 10:23:33 AM IST (Published)

    The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.

    The US Geological Survey reported a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, off the southern coast of New Zealand, near the largely-uninhabited Auckland islands, on Wednesday.

    The GeoNet monitoring agency of New Zealand said the earthquake's epicentre was 33km below the surface of the earth. No immediate tsunami warnings were reported and nor were there reports of any damage on the country's mainland.
    A city council from the nearest sizeable city Invercargill said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt in the area or damage to infrastructure.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X