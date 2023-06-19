New Zealand doctors asked to consider ethnicity while prioritising surgery

In the category of ethnicity, people from Maori and Pacific Islands are at the top of the list while people from Europe, New Zealand, and other ethnicities like India and China are lower in ranks.

In New Zealand’s Auckland, doctors will have to consider a patient’s ethnicity too now along with other factors while prioritising anyone for surgery. Officials of the country’s public health agency Te Whatu Ora say that ethnicity is just one of the five factors to be considered, which are clinical priorities, time spent on the waitlist, geographical location, deprivation level, and then ethnicity, reported NZ Herald.

These steps are meant to address poor health outcomes in Maori and Pacific populations.

Introduced in February this year, this new policy is meant to benefit Maori and Pacific Island patients on the grounds that they have unequal access to healthcare. In the category of ethnicity, people from Maori and Pacific Islands are at the top of the list while people from Europe, New Zealand, and other ethnicities like India and China are lower in ranks.