New Zealand declares climate emergency, promises carbon neutral government by 2025

Updated : December 02, 2020 10:40 AM IST

New Zealand joins 32 other countries including Japan, Canada, France and Britain that have declared a climate emergency.
Nearly half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane.
Greenpeace welcomed the declaration but challenged the government to follow through with policy and action.
