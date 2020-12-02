World New Zealand declares climate emergency, promises carbon neutral government by 2025 Updated : December 02, 2020 10:40 AM IST New Zealand joins 32 other countries including Japan, Canada, France and Britain that have declared a climate emergency. Nearly half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane. Greenpeace welcomed the declaration but challenged the government to follow through with policy and action. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.