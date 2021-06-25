Home

    New York to add 'X' gender mark on government IDs

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as female, male or ‘X’ on driver's licenses and birth certificates under a law that Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Thursday. The new law will take effect in 180 days.

