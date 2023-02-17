New York City schools to make Diwali an official holiday

Schools in New York City will declare a holiday on Diwali for students to celebrate the festival along with their families. In a post on Twitter, Councilwomen Linda Lee said that a resolution was passed supporting Diwali as a school holiday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season
Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for
Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
We can’t fully appreciate #NYC's great diversity of culture when one-fifth of our students must choose between attending class and celebrating traditions with family. Today we passed a historic resolution to call on @NYCSchools to make Diwali an official school holiday! pic.twitter.com/CaRrUmNjFf— Council Member Linda Lee (@CMLindaLee) February 16, 2023
HISTORY in the making! I am at New York City Hall. @NYCSpeakerAdams just announced a resolution by @CMLindaLee supporting the Diwali School Holiday in NYC & our bill (A.628 Rajkumar/S.2075 Addabbo/Liu). Our City is coming together to speak with one voice in support of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/dhRQQvuEtm— Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) February 16, 2023